hybrix (HY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $19.00

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. Over the last week, hybrix has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One hybrix coin can currently be bought for $2.13 or 0.00005333 BTC on major exchanges. hybrix has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $19.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00037835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00100392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00123772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,987.21 or 0.99993116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.00790173 BTC.

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,267,665 coins. hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as hybrix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire hybrix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy hybrix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

