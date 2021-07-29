HYCON Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $339,811.08 and approximately $21,479.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HYCON has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00059584 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,987,229 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

