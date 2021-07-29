HyperAlloy (ALLOY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $39.00

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, HyperAlloy has traded 130.6% higher against the US dollar. HyperAlloy has a market cap of $234,691.85 and $39.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperAlloy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0680 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperAlloy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

HyperAlloy Coin Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

HyperAlloy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperAlloy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperAlloy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperAlloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperAlloy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.