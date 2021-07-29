I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Up 5.8%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $78.02. 3,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 507,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in I-Mab by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,483 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

