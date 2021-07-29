iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$80.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price target on iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial stock opened at C$65.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$44.24 and a 52-week high of C$72.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that iA Financial will post 8.3799994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.