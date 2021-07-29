iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

iA Financial (TSE:IAG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$82.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.14.

Shares of iA Financial stock traded up C$3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,913. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. iA Financial has a one year low of C$44.54 and a one year high of C$72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that iA Financial will post 8.3799994 EPS for the current year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

