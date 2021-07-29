iCAD (ICAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect iCAD to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. On average, analysts expect iCAD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. iCAD has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $377.99 million, a PE ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79.

ICAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

