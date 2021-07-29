ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

ICL Group has decreased its dividend payment by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ICL Group stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

