IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Sells $251,500.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael P. Dillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $33,360.00.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 140,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $772.96 million, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

