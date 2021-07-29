Idena 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $83,600.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Idena has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $83,600.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 72,076,623 coins and its circulating supply is 46,588,552 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

