IDT (NYSE:IDT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.08

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.08 and last traded at $52.87, with a volume of 4966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.15.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $373.83 million for the quarter.

In other IDT news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $497,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $70,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock valued at $935,808. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IDT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDT during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 9.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in IDT by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

