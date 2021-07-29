IES (IESC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter.
IES stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.47. IES has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.34.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
