IES (IESC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter.

Get IES alerts:

IES stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.47. IES has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.34.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,890.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $634,987 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.