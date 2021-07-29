iExec RLC Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00006730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 12% against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $212.98 million and approximately $18.55 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

