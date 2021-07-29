IMAX Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for IMAX in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IMAX’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMAX. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $16.49 on Thursday. IMAX has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $978.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 230.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 123,422 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 59.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.