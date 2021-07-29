IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.98% from the stock’s previous close.

IMAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.01.

IMAX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.42. 21,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,035. The firm has a market cap of $974.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.56. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

