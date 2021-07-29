IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,756 ($22.94). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,744 ($22.79), with a volume of 542,113 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,555 ($20.32).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,709.38.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

