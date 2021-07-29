Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 148.8% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
IPGGF opened at 1.57 on Thursday. Imperium Group Global has a 12 month low of 0.95 and a 12 month high of 3.25.
About Imperium Group Global
