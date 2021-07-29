Indexed Finance Trading Up 5.6% This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $81,157.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $3.12 or 0.00007861 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00037993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00100495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00123523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,703.34 or 0.99937641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.18 or 0.00790822 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.