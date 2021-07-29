Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Indra Sistemas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Indra Sistemas stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Indra Sistemas has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $905.77 million for the quarter.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

