Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the June 30th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.14. 195,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This is a boost from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

IDCBY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.