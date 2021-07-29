Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,695 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILPT opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $27.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

