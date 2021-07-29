Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the June 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IFXY remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,605,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,241,305. Infrax Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get Infrax Systems alerts:

Infrax Systems Company Profile

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.