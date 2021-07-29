InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $114.53 and last traded at $113.39, with a volume of 9294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.74.

The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 5.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,006 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.76.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

