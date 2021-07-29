InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $114.53 and last traded at $113.39, with a volume of 9294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.74.
The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%.
INMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.76.
About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.