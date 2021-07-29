Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of Innate Pharma stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,717. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $255.26 million and a P/E ratio of -10.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.
