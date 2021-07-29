Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.29

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and traded as low as $16.98. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 2,328 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INGXF shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

