Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Sells $722,592.64 in Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,093.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:INGN traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.44. 105,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,604. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -360.27 and a beta of 0.93.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
