Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Sells $722,592.64 in Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,093.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:INGN traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.44. 105,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,604. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -360.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Inogen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Inogen by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 90.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Inogen by 51.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,754 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

