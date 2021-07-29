Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.32

Shares of Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and traded as low as $6.92. Inpex shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 9,456 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Inpex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

