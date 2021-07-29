InsaneCoin (INSN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 42.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $243,844.26 and approximately $9.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.17 or 0.00396646 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002619 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.20 or 0.01131081 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,610,826 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

