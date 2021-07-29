Insider Buying: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AIR traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,461. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.77. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AAR by 1,385.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of AAR by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.