Insider Buying: HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Insider Acquires 200 Shares of Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) insider Peter Wilson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,879.28).

Shares of HVPE remained flat at $GBX 2,235 ($29.20) on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 80,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,133.65. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a one year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,250 ($29.40).

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

