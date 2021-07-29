Insider Buying: HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Insider Acquires 200 Shares of Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) insider Peter Wilson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,879.28).
Shares of HVPE remained flat at $GBX 2,235 ($29.20) on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 80,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,133.65. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a one year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,250 ($29.40).
About HarbourVest Global Private Equity
