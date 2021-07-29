Insider Buying: Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) Major Shareholder Acquires 78,807 Shares of Stock

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 78,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $744,726.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. 253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,507. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41.

Get Nebula Caravel Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nebula Caravel Acquisition by 850.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.