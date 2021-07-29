Insider Buying: William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Buys 1,010 Shares of Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Alan B. Turner purchased 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $12,008.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,675.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 55,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,564. William Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63.

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMPN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.