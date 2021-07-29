Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $20,395,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

Shares of CVNA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $339.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,214. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $148.49 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.46 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVNA. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carvana from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

