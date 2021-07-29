Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CEO Sells 34,713 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CEO Timothy Weller sold 34,713 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $903,579.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,113 shares in the company, valued at $887,961.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $1,287,410.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Timothy Weller sold 31,159 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $837,553.92.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $611,054.20.

NYSE:MSP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $26.31. 180,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,530. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.29.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Datto by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 154,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 308,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

