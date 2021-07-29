Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells 7,466 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

P. Martin Paslick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60.

HCA traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.90. 1,092,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,470. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $254.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,789,000 after buying an additional 58,798 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.