Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Major Shareholder Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $20,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

KLXE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 57,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. R. F. Lafferty lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $3,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.