Insider Selling: Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) COO John Lauten sold 15,000 shares of Minim stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Lauten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, John Lauten sold 12,000 shares of Minim stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $33,720.00.

Shares of MINM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,026,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.10. Minim, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter. Minim had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

