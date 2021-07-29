Insider Selling: Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) insider Andrew Coombs sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £360,000 ($470,342.30).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Andrew Coombs acquired 7,385 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95).

SRE traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 117.60 ($1.54). 1,052,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.22. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 70.25 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 122.20 ($1.60).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

