Insider Selling: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VAPO stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.40. 267,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,727. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $684.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of -1.61.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.