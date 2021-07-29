Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells 1,282 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $144,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VICR stock traded up $4.58 on Thursday, hitting $114.85. The stock had a trading volume of 185,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.10. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 1,364.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 607,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 28.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $17,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.