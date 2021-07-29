Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells 1,282 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $144,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of VICR stock traded up $4.58 on Thursday, hitting $114.85. The stock had a trading volume of 185,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.10. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $115.00.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 1,364.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 607,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 28.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $17,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
