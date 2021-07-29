Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CFO Sells 10,665 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Skipworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $8.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.20. 657,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,210. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.80. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.81, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $177.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $38,435,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WING. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.11.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

