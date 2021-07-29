Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.57

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.57 and last traded at $98.50, with a volume of 3246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSP. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $1,435,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,341. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,658,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,668,000 after acquiring an additional 622,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,525,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after buying an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 135.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after buying an additional 216,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

