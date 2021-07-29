Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Installed Building Products worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP stock opened at $117.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at $685,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.