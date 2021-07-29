Insula (ISLA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,312.00

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, Insula has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. Insula has a total market capitalization of $562,452.18 and approximately $23,312.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.65 or 0.00291909 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001342 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.18 or 0.00763703 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 968,323 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

