Insulet (PODD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $272.51 on Thursday. Insulet has a one year low of $192.98 and a one year high of $306.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,096.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.41.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.93.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

