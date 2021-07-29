Insured Finance Price Tops $0.0482 on Major Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $190,471.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00036975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00100351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00123083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,852.67 or 0.99729486 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.76 or 0.00787670 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,884,206 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

