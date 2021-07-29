Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$212.00 at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFCZF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.88.

IFCZF traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $135.49. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $103.32 and a 12-month high of $142.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.33.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

