Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$197.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$197.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s previous close.

IFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark set a C$168.21 target price on Intact Financial in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$185.64.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$170.00. 123,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,626. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$131.94 and a one year high of C$173.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$167.97. The company has a market cap of C$29.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.92.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

