Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.660-$4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Shares of ITGR stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.74. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,491. Integer has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integer will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITGR. Argus raised Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

