Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Intellicheck worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.88 million, a PE ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellicheck Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

